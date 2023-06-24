Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in Tarn Taran, Punjab

Jawans from the Border Security Forces (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone that crossed into Indian territory near the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran region. According to a formal announcement, the BSF and Punjab Police worked together to recover the Pakistani drone.

On Friday night, BSF soldiers spotted the drone and reacted quickly to intercept it. The downed drone was found in a field in Lakhana village on Saturday morning during a combined search operation by the Punjab Police and the BSF.

‘BSF troops intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in village Lakhana of Tarn Taran district. Yet again, the nefarious designs of Pakistan have been foiled by the BSF,’ the force said in a tweet.

The drone that was found is a DJI Matrice 300 RTK class quadcopter. A drone coming from Pakistan’s side as well as two packs of suspected narcotics were found earlier on June 22 by the BSF in Punjab’s Fazilka, not far from the Abohar border.

‘On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during the morning hours along with 2 kg (appx) of suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district,’ BSF Punjab Frontier said.

It went on to say that the alert BSF soldiers have once again prevented nefarious attempts to smuggle contraband via drones.