PM Modi will hold a road show in Bhopal during his visit to Madhya Pradesh

A BJP leader stated on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform a road show in Bhopal during his visit to Madhya Pradesh on June 27. It will be the prime minister’s first visit since returning from his “historic” US tour, he said. During his visit, Modi will virtually address BJP leaders and workers in 10 lakh booths throughout the country from Bhopal, as well as attend the Veerangana Durgawati Yatra’s closing ceremony in Shahdol. The Prime Minister will hand out cards to Ayushman programme recipients.

“The Prime Minister’s visit to Bhopal will be the first after his historic trip to the United States.” BJP workers will greet him on the road during a road show. “The roadshow is being planned,” Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma told reporters. During his virtual address from Bhopal, Modi will meet with 3,000 booth workers, he said. JP Nadda, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will visit Bhopal on June 26, according to Sharma. Notably, Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state of Madhya Pradesh are scheduled for later this year.