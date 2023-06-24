SalamAir announces new flight service

Muscat : Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir has announced new flight service. The airline will operate announced two direct flights weekly from Muscat to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The service will begin from July 12, 2023. SalamAir will operate direct flight from Muscat Airport to Fujairah on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The airline will operate a direct flight from Muscat to Baku in Azerbaijan from Saturday, July 1, 2023. The airline will also operate a direct flight from Muscat to Almaty in Kazakhstan. The flight tickets will cost OMR 199. Earlier the airline announced new flight service connecting Oman and Bahrain. The airline will operate non-stop flights connecting Salalah and Bahrain during the Khareef season. The flight service will start from July 5.

Tickets can be booked via SalamAir.com or 24272222.