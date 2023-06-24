Satheesan assures: Sudhakaran won’t resign, Congress will protect him

Kerala’s Opposition Leader, V D Satheesan, firmly dismisses any possibility of K Sudhakaran resigning as KPCC president, assuring that Congress will defend him against what he claims to be a politically motivated case. Satheesan pledges unwavering support, stating, “We will shield him with all possible political and legal means.

The Congress workers will protect him even by giving our life.” He denounces the credibility of the case, asserting that it is based on fake statements and implicates Sudhakaran falsely. Satheesan emphasizes the Congress and United Democratic Front’s commitment to opposing the corrupt practices of the government. In response to Sudhakaran’s comment about stepping down if necessary, Satheesan reaffirms that they will not allow it.

The arrest of Sudhakaran, following questioning by the Crime Branch, draws strong criticism from the national leadership of Congress, comparing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his alleged oppressive actions.