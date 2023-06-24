Shimla crippled by heavy rain, blocked roads, damaged several cars

Due to Shimla’s recent 99.2 mm of rain, several vehicles that were parked on the sides of the road in different areas of the city were damaged by debris and stones, blocking a major thoroughfare.

According to the state emergency operation centre, twenty highways were shut due to severe rain, including the National Highway 5 near Theog in Shimla. Since Friday, there has been moderate to extremely heavy rain in a few areas of the state.

The Mandi district’s Kataula received 163.3 mm of rain, followed by Sinhuta with 160 mm, Kasauli with 145 mm, and Kangra with 143.5 mm.

government’s seat Shimla recorded 99.2 mm of rain, Gohar 81.1 mm, Jubbarhatti 76.5 mm, Pandoh 70.4 mm, Sundernagar 70 mm, Pachhad 65.2 mm, Mandi 58.5 mm, Kufri 58 mm, Mashobra 52 mm, Dhaulakaun 48.5 mm, Dharamshala 47 mm, Solan 44 mm, and Nahan 39 mm.