Bollywood actress Ileana D`Cruz speaks about her weight gain during pregnancy

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child, recently discussed her weight gain during pregnancy. The actress engaged with her fans and followers on Instagram during a question-and-answer session, where a user raised a weight-related question.

The fan inquired whether Ileana was bothered by the weight gain. In response, she shared that although this question used to affect her initially, it no longer matters to her now.

Ileana expressed that there are times when she doesn’t feel great, but her support system, the people who love her, constantly remind her that she is literally nurturing a human inside her. She acknowledged that many people comment on a woman’s weight during pregnancy, which can be challenging. Additionally, doctor checkups, which involve being weighed, further keep the topic on one’s mind.

She further stated, “Let me just say, I just love how my body changed these past few months. It’s such a miraculous, wonderful, and humbling journey. And yes, I am a human, and there are a few days when I don’t feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a little human inside me. So weight does not matter and stay happy, and healthy, listen to your body, and do what feels right to do.”

Another user asked Ileana about her experience of hearing her baby’s heartbeat for the first time. She described it as “one of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced.”

She continued, “I can’t even describe how overwhelmed I was. There were tears and happiness and so much relief and joy. A massive surge of love for a tiny seed that was going to be a full-grown baby soon.”