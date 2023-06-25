Boys from shelter home found at Shoranur and Kozhikode railway stations

In a successful operation, the police have apprehended all four children who had gone missing from the Government Children’s Home for Boys in Vellimadukunnu. Three of the boys were located at Shoranur railway station, while the fourth, who hails from Lucknow, was found at Kozhikode railway station.

According to the police, they received information suggesting that the boys had boarded a train from Koyilandy railway station. CCTV footage revealed that the boys managed to escape from the children’s home by removing the rails on a bathroom window.

Investigations have revealed that the boys received assistance from two individuals outside the facility. By tracing one of these men, the police were able to locate the missing boys.

The authorities have identified the boys as Unnikrishnan (16 years old), Nihal (17 years old), Abhinav (15 years old), and Nikhil (16 years old). Unnikrishnan and Nihal, both from Perambra, have previous convictions in criminal cases. Abhinav hails from Malappuram, while Nikhil was taken to the boys’ home by the Railway Police after being found alone on the railway station premises.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police K E Baiju, a thorough investigation has been launched to uncover the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of these children.