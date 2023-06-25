DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price decline marginally

Mumbai: Gold price declined marginally in the commodity market. Retail gold price in India declined below Rs 60,000 in many cities.

10 gram of 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 59,180 and the price of  10 gram of 22-carat is  Rs 54,250. Silver was priced at Rs 71,100 per kilo.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled lower on Friday at Rs 58,136 per 10 gram. Silver futures  settled  on Friday at Rs 67,784 per kg.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,915.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures held steady at $1,925.10. Gold price,  however was down 2.2% for the week. Spot silver and platinum were down 0.1% each to $22.2223 per ounce and $921.88, respectively. Palladium remained firm at  $1,284.36.

