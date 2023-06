Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced revised timings of Dubai Metro. The authority has extended the metro timings for Eid Al Adha holidays.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 14 trains, diverts 3: Full list

Working hours of the Dubai Metro will be extended to 1am (the following day).These timings will be operational from Friday, June 23 until Sunday, July 2, 2023.