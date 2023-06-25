Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 30,664 crore in Indian equities in June

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers of Indian equities for fourth month in a row. FPIs invested Rs 30,664 crore in June. They infused Rs 43,838 crore in May this year. This was the highest investment in 9 months by FPIs since November last year.

Foreign investors have been buyers across sectors like financials, autos and capital goods stocks. They were sellers of IT, metals, power, and textiles stocks.

Also Read: Expats from these 43 countries can get UAE driving licence without a test

So far in 2023, foreign investors have put in over Rs 45,600 crore in Indian equities and close to Rs 8,100 crore in the debt markets. FPIs invested Rs 550 crore in the debt market.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.