Immigration agent who duped more than 700 Indian students arrested

Brijesh Mishra, a Punjab-based immigration agent who reportedly misled over 700 Indian students by generating bogus college admission offer letters and putting them at danger of deportation, has been detained by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) on immigration-related crimes.

Mishra, the owner of Jalandhar’s EMSA immigration firm, had gone missing just before the scam was exposed. There were around 30 such students facing deportation procedures, with an additional 130 cases being probed as a result of the fraudulent college admission letter scam. They came in Canada between 2017 and 2019 and began receiving CBSA alerts in 2021 after the agency determined that the letters were false, according to sources.

According to sources, Mishra was detained by Canadian authorities in British Columbia after attempting to enter the country. His detention has been moved from the Canada Border Services Agency to a law enforcement agency since he has been charged criminally. Students from affected countries demonstrated in Canada.