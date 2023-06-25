Indian Navy successfully carried out navigability assessment of Yamuna river

The Indian Navy successfully assessed the navigability of the Yamuna river from the Signature Bridge to the ITO barrage in Delhi on Saturday, according to Raj Niwas officials. They called it a historic first and stated that such trials had previously been planned and envisaged, but could never be completed because to several challenges associated with the Yamuna, such as a lack of sufficient depth, floating debris in the water, and the unsanitary condition of the river bank.

The navy authorities brought the workboat to the city at the request of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who has been actively monitoring the rejuvenation of the Yamuna as chairman of the NGT-appointed high-level committee (HLC), sources said.

Following the successful completion of physical cleansing of the river and its floodplains between the Signature Bridge and the ITO Barrage, the LG decided to embark on this venture by requisitioning a navy boat.

The navy workboat is 11 metres long, has a draught of 1.7 metres, and a displacement of roughly 12 tonnes. It cruises at 14 knots and can carry 35 passengers. Officials say it was hauled by vehicle from Kochi in Kerala on June 3 and moored near the Signature Bridge jetty.