Infertility specialist answers: How can men take care of their sperm health

The focus on fertility is often centered around the mother, as seen in the majority of prenatal supplements and programs that primarily cater to helping women determine the right time and methods for getting pregnant. However, various studies and research emphasize that both the mother and father play crucial roles in the process of conception.

Unfortunately, there is often little to no guidance or education available for men to take care of their reproductive health, as it is typically considered a taboo subject. In contrast, women are encouraged to openly discuss their reproductive health. In many parts of the world, men are frequently overlooked when it comes to addressing conception challenges. However, it is important to recognize and acknowledge that men, just like women, have equal responsibilities and roles in the journey to pregnancy. Their sexual health is as vital as that of their partner.

Male fertility refers to the ability of the testes to continually produce sperm for fertilizing an egg, as well as the ability to achieve and maintain an erection and ejaculate to enable the sperm to reach the egg.

The quality of sperm is a crucial indicator of male fertility, which includes factors such as sperm concentration, morphology (shape), and motility (ability to swim). Recent studies have shed light on the significance of sperm in a couple’s fertility journey and the precautions needed to ensure optimal sperm health. Over the past 40 years, human sperm quality has declined by 50 to 60 percent, and factors such as a high-fat diet, diabetes, and obesity are believed to contribute to this decline. Environmental factors, lifestyle choices, and genetics can also influence male fertility.

Male infertility is becoming an emerging health threat due to factors such as stress, a changing lifestyle, and lack of physical activity. Stress directly affects men’s mental, emotional, and physical well-being and can impact testosterone levels and sperm production. Substance abuse, including excessive smoking and alcohol consumption, can also hinder male fertility. Nutritional deficiencies, underlying health conditions like thyroid disease, obesity, advanced heart disease, and certain medical treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation, can all contribute to fertility issues in men.

To optimize sperm health and improve fertility rates, there are simple yet effective lifestyle choices individuals can make:

Avoid substance abuse: Excessive smoking, alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can decrease sperm quality and concentration.

De-stress: Managing stress through activities like meditation, yoga, and seeking professional help can help maintain optimal mental health and fertility.

Maintain a healthy weight: Being overweight or obese can negatively impact sperm quality and quantity.

Follow a well-balanced diet: Eating a nutritious diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and iron-rich foods supports overall fertility health. Antioxidant vitamins like C and E are beneficial.

Engage in moderate exercise: Regular physical activity is important for fertility, but excessive exercise and intense workouts can affect sperm quality.

Practice good hygiene: Proper personal hygiene, including hand washing and keeping the genital area clean, helps prevent infections and diseases.

Get regular screenings for sexually transmitted diseases: STDs can cause male infertility, so regular screenings and safe sexual practices are crucial.

Make work-life changes: Avoid prolonged exposure to high temperatures and harmful substances that can negatively impact sperm production.

Schedule regular check-ups: Regular health screenings can detect any underlying conditions that may affect fertility. Limit caffeine and soy intake: High levels of caffeine and soy may interfere with reproductive health, so moderation is key.

Maintaining good overall health is essential when trying to conceive. Routine physicals, dental exams, and necessary lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking or reducing alcohol consumption, are important steps to consider. If you have been actively trying to conceive for six months or longer without success, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare provider.