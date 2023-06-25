Kerala’s Southwest Monsoon 62% Below Average, Expect Extensive Rainfall for Next 5 Days

According to reports, Kerala has experienced a 62% deficiency in southwest monsoon rainfall so far. However, there is hope for a revival as a low-pressure area is forming on the northern side of the Odisha-Bengal coast in the northwestern region of the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread thundershowers across Kerala for the next five days. They have also issued a warning for isolated very heavy rainfall until June 28. Additionally, the state can expect winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph. In response to the IMD warning, a yellow alert has been declared in several districts until June 27.

The yellow alert will be in effect on the following days in the respective districts:

– June 25: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode.

– June 26: Ernakulam and Kannur.

– June 27: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has cautioned that even though only a yellow alert has been declared in Idukki on June 27, the district could experience very heavy rainfall of up to 204.4 mm, equivalent to an orange alert.

In another warning, the IMD stated that bad weather and winds with speeds of 40-45 kmph, and occasionally reaching 50 kmph, can be expected until June 28 along the Kerala-Karnataka coast, and until June 27 in Lakshadweep. Furthermore, winds of up to 65 kmph are anticipated until June 28 in the Gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast, Kanyakumari coast, north Andhra Pradesh coast, the adjacent mid-western region of the Bay of Bengal, western region of the Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast, and the mid-southeastern area of the Bay of Bengal.

As a precautionary measure, fishing activities have been banned in all these areas on the specified warning days.