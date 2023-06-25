MVD Raises Rs 656 Cr in 16 Years from Public for Office Computerization

Over the course of 16 years, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has managed to gather a substantial amount of Rs 656.11 crore from the public. The collection was justified by citing a lack of government funds necessary for the computerization of MVD offices.

It is important to note that the collected amount represents user fees alone and does not include the charges imposed for the services provided by the MVD. The decision to introduce user fees was made as part of the efforts to enable online service provision following the completion of office computerization.

On April 4, 2007, an order was issued to initiate the collection of user fees, which went into effect on April 16. The financial year 2017-18 witnessed a collection of Rs 25.67 crore in user fees. The subsequent year marked the successful completion of office computerization.

To ensure the maintenance and replacement of damaged computers and accessories, the government has assigned a C-DIT employee to each MVD facility. Although the government provides a monthly payment to C-DIT for this purpose, the amount is considered negligible. Nevertheless, the MVD has continued to collect user fees from the public.

Among the recorded financial years, 2015-16 reported the highest collection of user fees, reaching an amount of Rs 11 crore.