No female participants for General Internal Medicine and Surgery exam

On Friday, only males and no females took the General Internal Medicine and Surgery examinations, according to sources. Around 2,000 people took part in the exams, which were held at Kabul’s Polytechnic University. According to the National Examination Authority, 100 participants with the highest results will be admitted to Avicenna University and Nangarhar University.”100 people will be selected,” said Abdul Baqi Haqqani, president of the National Examination Authority, “and from among them, 69 will go to Kabul and 31 others will be admitted to Nangarhar medical university.” According to source, participants in the examinations encouraged officials to conduct the examinations transparently. “We urge the government to present to society doctors who are truly international doctors.” “The opportunities that are provided for international doctors should be provided for (Afghan) doctors,” stated attendee Rahim Gul Darwish.

“I hope justice is served.” “Those who studied and worked hard, their efforts should not be wasted,” remarked Nisar Naseemi, another participant, according to source. Medical university graduates who expressed dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Public Health’s (MoPH) delay in setting the date of the yearly medical expert test. Female students in Afghanistan reacted to the decision that no longer allows female students to complete the final medical exam, dubbed “the exit exam,” prior to the medical exam. According to source, female students across the country objected to the decision that no longer enables female students to complete the “exit exam,” the final medical exam, prior to the evaluation of medical specialists.