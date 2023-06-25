“Operation all out”; 236 wanted accused arrested by Mumbai police

An official stated on Sunday that the Mumbai police apprehended more than 200 wanted suspects during “operation all out,” a crackdown on thieves, drug peddlers, and motorists who violated city regulations. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the police conducted a combing operation at 215 locations throughout the city, checking 955 criminals, of whom 236 sought suspects were apprehended, he said. According to the official, 19 drug-related offences were registered, 28 peddlers were apprehended, and 83 people were prosecuted for drug consumption.

According to him, 323 people accused of robbery were checked, and 48 people who had been expelled from the city were apprehended. During the operation, more than 600 hotels, lodges, and other places were checked, according to the official, who added that 28 people were arrested for illegally possessing guns. According to him, 69 people were charged under the Maharashtra Police Act, while 5,927 motorists were scrutinized during the operation and offenders were prosecuted.