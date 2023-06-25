PDP chief, Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Nasser Madani to visit Kerala on Monday

Bengaluru: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman and 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Nasser Madani will arrive in Kerala on Monday.

Earlier, the Supreme Court allowed Madani to visit his home state in Kerala after granting relaxation in bail conditions. However, he faced delays following Karnataka Government’s demands for hefty expenses for his escort. On April 17, the Supreme Court granted permission for PDP leaders to travel to Kerala for three months. The court also directed that Karnataka Police should act as his security escort.

However, Madani faced a crisis after the Karnataka government demanded Rs 20.23 lakh per month for his security expenses. Following the change of government in Karnataka, KC Venugopal and other senior leaders intervened. Following this, PDP leaders have informed that Madani will reach the state on Monday. However, Madani has only a few days remaining in the three months allocated by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the family informed that they have received permission from the Bengaluru Commissioner’s Office to travel. Madani has expressed his desire to visit his father, who is undergoing treatment in the state. PDP leaders informed that Madani would arrive at Kochi International Airport on Monday evening and would be escorted to Anwarssery.