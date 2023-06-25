PM Modi toured the great pyramids of Giza

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Great Pyramids of Giza on the outskirts of Cairo on Sunday, which are among the Seven Wonders of the World. Modi was escorted by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to the three 4th-dynasty pyramids built on a stony plateau on the west bank of the Nile River in Al-Jzah (Giza) in northern Egypt.

Modi was observed collecting information about the Great Pyramid of Giza, the greatest Egyptian pyramid and the tomb of Pharaoh Khufu, who ruled during the Old Kingdom’s Fourth Dynasty. The pyramid, which was built over a 27-year period in the early 26th century B.C., is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World and the only one that has survived largely intact. Modi is in Egypt for a two-day state visit at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.