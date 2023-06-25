Project K gets bigger as superstar Kamal Haasan becomes a part of the mega-budget movie

Project K, a mega-budget movie, continues to gain momentum. The news has been officially confirmed that the renowned actor Kamal Haasan will be a part of the project. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, features leading actors Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

In an announcement video released by the makers on Sunday, iconic roles played by Haasan throughout his career are showcased. Haasan will take on the role of the antagonist in this science fiction film. The announcement tweet reads, “Welcoming the greatest actor Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan. Our journey becomes Universal now. #ProjectK.”

Prabhas, known for his role in Baahubali, expressed his excitement, stating, ”A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honoured beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @ikamalhaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment.”

Vyjayanthi Movies, one of the biggest Telugu film production companies, is bankrolling the movie, which also coincides with their 50th anniversary. This high-budget multilingual film is set to be a special venture.

Reflecting on his role, Kamal Haasan, who is also an actor-politician, said, “50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director, the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years. A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co-stars, Mr. Prabhas and Ms. Deepika, are also from that generation. I have worked with Amit Ji before, yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for Project K. Whatever position the audience places me at, my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep me applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for Project K. With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision, I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema.”

Project K, directed by Ashwin, is expected to be an action-packed film with high-quality visual effects. The movie is being made on a large budget and has reportedly hired prominent Hollywood action directors. Its theatrical release is scheduled for January 2024.

However, the film’s production has faced a delay due to an injury sustained by Amitabh Bachchan on the set in Hyderabad. The 80-year-old actor suffered a muscle tear, and it is uncertain how long it will take for him to resume shooting. The director and producers are patient and not pressuring Bachchan to return until he is fully recovered. Consequently, it is unlikely that Project K will meet its original release date in January 2024.