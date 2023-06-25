Teenager killed, several injured in blast

Patna: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy was killed and 3 others were injured in an explosion. The explosion occurred in a two-storeyed building in Babarganj area in Bhagalpur district, Bihar.

The exact reason behind the incident is yet to be determined. The blast caused a portion of the house, owned by Mohammad Abdul Gani, to collapse, leading to a fire break-out.

‘We received information about a cylinder blast in the evening. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and fire brigade teams are present at the site. The explosion is under investigation, and debris clearance is currently underway,’ said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Kumar.

Also Read: 1 killed, 12 injured in lightning strikes

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Taushif Alam. The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the explosion.