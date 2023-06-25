Troye Sivan goes trouser-free at Loewe Menswear S/S24 during Paris Fashion Week

All eyes were fixed on Troye Sivan as he made his entrance at the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week in France. The 28-year-old Australian singer-turned-actor decided to make a bold fashion statement by going pants-free and instead showcasing his legs in a barely-there yellow t-shirt/hoodie.

Sivan’s minimalist ensemble was actually inspired by the Loewe Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 show, which he had attended earlier in the year alongside Timothée Chalamet and Manu Rios.

The daring outfit left little to the imagination, and he completed the look with tan work boots. His blond hair was styled in windswept curls, and he opted for a silver necklace as the sole accessory, embracing a minimalist aesthetic by forgoing handbags and other embellishments.

Sivan was joined in the audience by fellow actors Omar Rudberg, Kit Connor, and Corey Mylchreest.

In recent weeks, Sivan has been in the spotlight for his role in the HBO series The Idol, which also features Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye.

Under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson, the Loewe Paris Fashion Week show was a visual spectacle set against monumental sculptures that spouted water. Anderson’s vision reimagined and reshaped traditional menswear, injecting it with artistic flair.

The collection showcased high-waisted trousers that evoked a vintage nostalgia, with their surreal heights capturing attention and distorting perceptions of the human form. Sequins and crystals added a festive, disco-era energy to the garments, shimmering like the surrounding fountains.

Anderson’s artistic touch was evident in seemingly ordinary blazers, coats, and knits, as he transformed them into expressive works of art. An example was a suede tunic featuring a handbag formed from the same leather, which delighted the audience, including actor Brian Cox, and prompted a flurry of camera clicks.