5 facts about mens reproductive health

Dealing with difficulties in conceiving can be emotionally and financially burdensome. It is a challenging and isolating experience. According to a recent report by the World Health Organization, infertility is more prevalent than commonly realized and is a significant global concern, with one out of every six couples facing fertility issues.

However, with timely intervention and lifestyle adjustments, couples can fulfill their dreams of parenthood and enjoy the journey of becoming parents. Simple yet cautious steps have helped millions of people improve their fertility rates and ensure smooth pregnancies.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Anviti Saraf, an IVF Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Noida, shared the following insights:

Understanding reproductive health Reproductive health refers to the condition of the male and female reproductive systems throughout their life stages. For men, it involves assessing sperm parameters such as concentration, motility, and shape. Hormone-producing glands, like the pituitary gland in the brain, play a crucial role in regulating sperm production. Imbalances in any organ or level can impair sperm production and quality.

A roadmap to reproductive well-being Here are five key facts that can help men overcome obstacles to fertility and achieve optimal reproductive health:

Lifestyle changes Implementing simple yet effective lifestyle changes, such as maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, avoiding excessive alcohol, smoking, and tobacco use, and managing stress, can promote healthy sperm. Adequate sleep and limiting caffeine intake are also important factors in enhancing fertility rates. Age considerations While the significance of a woman’s biological clock in fertility is widely known, there is often limited awareness of men’s natural decline in fertility as they age. Although men have the potential to father children at later stages, it is important to understand the potential impact of age on fertility, especially considering sedentary lifestyles and emerging health hazards. Family planning should take age-related factors into account. Regular STI screenings Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can negatively affect male reproductive health. Infections like chlamydia or gonorrhea can cause inflammation or blockages in the ducts that carry sperm, potentially leading to infertility. Consistent use of condoms and regular STI screenings are essential for maintaining reproductive health. Regular check-ups and screenings Men should prioritize regular check-ups and screenings to monitor their reproductive health. These may include semen analysis, hormone level testing, and physical examinations to assess overall reproductive function. Early detection of any potential issues allows for prompt identification and treatment, increasing the chances of successful intervention and preserving fertility. Detection of underlying health conditions Detecting and managing underlying disorders such as diabetes, thyroid difficulties, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), autoimmune conditions, and genetic anomalies is crucial for a smooth fertility journey. For individuals diagnosed with cancer requiring chemotherapy or radiotherapy, sperm freezing before treatment initiation is an option, as these therapies can impair testicular function and sperm production.

By implementing these strategies and seeking appropriate medical guidance, men can navigate fertility challenges and improve their chances of achieving parenthood.