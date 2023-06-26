Over 1,500 cab drivers write to Minister giving suggestions

Over 1,500 cab drivers have written to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, expressing their concerns about the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023.

Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal authorised the scheme. The strategy to govern cab aggregators and delivery service providers in the national capital includes mandatory panic buttons in cabs, integration with emergency response number ‘112’, and a phased shift to electric vehicles (EV).

The drivers’ petition emphasised the greater cost of electric automobiles compared to traditional vehicles. They have also asked simple credit choices to ease the changeover. They have proposed launching a scheme to offset the costs of the transition. The drivers have also asked the minister to establish measures so that the vehicles are equipped with panic buttons and that any additional costs to install them are not paid by them.