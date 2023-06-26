Actor Noah Schnapp shares photos from his first Pride Month celebration since coming out as gay

Noah Schnapp, the actor famous for his role as Will Byers in Stranger Things, recently shared his first Pride Month celebration since publicly coming out as gay in January 2023 on Instagram.

Accompanied by a simple caption, “First pride,” Schnapp shared the joyful and emotional moment with his 26.5 million followers. The now-viral pictures depict him wearing white trousers and a shirt that reads, “Straight outta the closet,” along with rainbow headbands and wristbands, symbolizing LGBTQ+ pride and social movements.

Fans reacted to the post with overwhelming support. One fan expressed, “Noah, I’m so proud of you. I couldn’t be prouder of the person you’ve become! Negative comments don’t hold any weight, and you don’t have to take them seriously. Look at the wonderful and kind comments from your fans! We love you, Noah! You’re our favorite human ever, and we’re so proud of your confidence in your sexuality. Happy Pride, Noah! I’ll love you forever.” Another comment simply said, “Proud of you, Noah!” A third user added, “I love you, Noah! You look happier than ever.”

While many praised Schnapp for openly celebrating his first Pride Month, a few trolls posted homophobic comments. However, his fans rallied behind him, offering support and responding to the negative remarks.

On January 5, Schnapp publicly revealed his sexuality through a TikTok video. In the video, he shared, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years, all they said was ‘we know’.” The actor also noted that he had more in common with his Stranger Things character than he initially realized. His coming-out video can be viewed below.

June is globally recognized as Pride Month, during which people commemorate the occasion with parades, protests, festivals, and community gatherings.