Amit Shah claims, Modi govt dedicated to eradicating drug menace

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed that the Narendra Modi administration will eradicate the drug problem in India and would not permit the importation of illegal drugs.

Shah stated in a video message on the International Day Against Drug Abuse that the results of the home ministry’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs had already begun to be seen.

Shah said, ‘We have decided that we will not allow any kind of narcotics trade in India nor will we allow any drugs to be smuggled through India.’ He further said, ‘I fully believe that with coordinated efforts, we will be successful in rooting out the menace of drugs and achieve our goal of a drugs-free India. We will not rest until this fight against drugs is won.’

According to Shah, the fight against drugs has continued, and due to this concerted effort, drugs worth Rs 22,000 crore were seized between 2014 and 2022. The amount of drugs seized between 2006 and 2013 totaled Rs 768 crore, which is 30 times less than this, the speaker continued.

He claimed that from 1,257 cases between 2006 and 2013 to 3,544 cases between 2014 and 2022, cases against drug dealers have surged by 181%. In addition, he added, since June 2022, six lakh kilogrammes of drugs have been eliminated in the nation.

‘This reflects the Modi government’s commitment for a drugs-free India,’ Shah said. According to the home minister, the Modi administration’s ‘whole of government’ strategy, in which policies are formulated with close cooperation of different wings of the government, is largely responsible for the victory against the drug trade.