BTS member RM intrigues his desi fans with a printed shirt which had a special message for his fandom

On Sunday, BTS member RM delighted his fans, particularly the Indian Army, with a recent photo dump that he shared. RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, teased his millions of fans by posting a series of pictures. However, what caught the attention of his desi fans was the print on his shirt, which carried a special message for his fandom.

Taking to Instagram, RM uploaded a carousel of photos featuring himself on a yacht, a funny selfie, a scenic view, and more. However, the picture that intrigued netizens was a close-up shot of RM wearing a dark blue shirt with messages written in different languages like Hindi, Bengali, English, Portuguese, and others.

The fourth picture showed Namjoon donning the dark blue shirt with yellow messages all over it. One line in Bengali translated to “Ami tomake bhalobashi” which means “I love you.”

The set of pictures also included shots of RM in his studio, presumably working on his music, as well as a monochrome picture of him.

In the caption accompanying the picture, RM simply wrote, “Water taxi.”

BTS celebrated their 10-year anniversary on June 13. To commemorate this significant milestone, RM shared a heartfelt message dedicated to his millions of fans.

In the message, he reflected on the band’s journey, acknowledging the countless achievements and experiences they have had together. He also expressed how his past self feels distant compared to who he is now.

Recent reports have revealed that all BTS members will be enlisting in the military by the end of this year. The oldest member, Jin, and J-Hope are already serving in the military. The remaining members, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will also fulfill their military service obligations by the end of the year. Despite being eligible for postponement, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have chosen to prioritize their military service and reunite with fans sooner, after fulfilling their scheduled activities such as Suga’s world tour and Jungkook’s solo ventures in the first half of the year.