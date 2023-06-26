Fluffy and Flavorful Jackfruit Pancakes

Here’s a delicious jackfruit breakfast recipe for you: Jackfruit Pancakes.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup all-purpose flour

– 2 tablespoons sugar

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

– 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

– 1/2 cup mashed ripe banana

– 1 cup almond milk (or any plant-based milk)

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 1 cup ripe jackfruit, chopped into small pieces

– Vegetable oil for cooking

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

2. In a separate bowl, combine the mashed banana, almond milk, and vanilla extract. Mix well until smooth.

3. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Be careful not to overmix; some lumps are fine.

4. Gently fold in the chopped jackfruit, distributing it evenly throughout the batter.

5. Heat a non-stick skillet or griddle over medium heat and lightly grease it with vegetable oil.

6. Scoop about 1/4 cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook the other side until golden brown. Repeat with the remaining batter.

7. Serve the jackfruit pancakes warm with your choice of toppings such as maple syrup, sliced bananas, shredded coconut, or a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Enjoy your flavorful and unique jackfruit pancakes for a delightful breakfast!