Gold HUID becomes mandatory from July 1 following grace period expiration.

Starting from July 1, a new regulation will come into effect in India, making it mandatory for all jewelers in the country to incorporate a six-digit alphanumeric Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) on gold jewelry. This requirement replaces the previous four-logo scheme, which included the BIS logo, article purity, jeweler’s logo, and the logo of the Assaying and Hallmarking Centre.

The HUID system aims to enhance traceability and authenticity of gold jewelry. Each hallmarked article will now have a unique HUID number, allowing for easier tracking and verification. This development is part of the government’s efforts to ensure transparency and protect consumers from counterfeit or substandard gold.

It is important to note that the jewelry that has already been hallmarked under the old scheme will remain valid and can still be sold. However, the sale of old hallmarked jewelry without the new HUID number will not be permitted from July 1 onwards. This means that jewelers will be required to comply with the new marking system for all newly manufactured or imported gold jewelry.

Initially, a grace period of three months was given to jewelers who disclosed their old stock. This grace period is set to end on June 30, after which strict enforcement of the HUID requirement may commence. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is expected to conduct inspections to ensure compliance with the new regulations.

It is worth mentioning that in the state of Kerala, HUID is mandatory in all districts except Idukki. This indicates that the implementation of the HUID system may vary slightly depending on regional guidelines.

In summary, the introduction of the six-digit alphanumeric HUID for gold jewelry from July 1 aims to improve traceability and ensure the authenticity of hallmarked articles. The new system replaces the previous four-logo scheme and will be enforced for all jewelers across the country. Existing hallmarked jewelry remains valid, but the sale of jewelry without the new HUID number will be prohibited after the grace period ends on June 30.