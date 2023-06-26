Hardwar Dubey, Rajya Sabha member for BJP, dies in Delhi

Hardwar Dubey, a Rajya Sabha representative for the Bharatiya Janata Party, passed away today in a Delhi hospital. He had just turned 74.

Agra was home to Hardwar Dubey. He had been ailing for a while. The Rajya Sabha MP had held a variety of posts within the Uttar Pradesh organisation.

Former Minister of State Dubey was involved in local politics and served as an MLA twice. Leaders of the BJP have expressed sorrow over his demise. ‘Received the sad news of the demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Honorable Rajya Sabha MP Hardwar Dubey. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family. Humble tribute,’ tweeted BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal of Meerut.

BJP MP from Fatehpur Sikri, Rakumar Chahad wrote, ‘Received the sad news of the demise of senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Hardwar Dubey. This is an irreparable loss to the BJP family. I pray Shri Ram to give him a place in his feet and give courage to his family members to bear this suffering. Humble tribute. Om Shanti.’