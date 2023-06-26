Karnataka Minister Challenges BJP’s Stance on Cow Vigilantism, Asserts the Power of the Constitution

Karnataka’s Minister for Rural Development, Priyank Kharge, has issued a challenge to the BJP regarding cow vigilantism during Bakrid, emphasizing his government’s commitment to upholding the power of the Constitution.

In response to allegations by the BJP Karnataka that he was promoting illegal cow slaughter and violating the Constitution, Kharge defended himself by urging the BJP to dismiss their social media team that fails to comprehend Kannada or the Constitution. He questioned whether the BJP was suggesting that cow vigilantism is legal and that any form of vigilantism should be encouraged to break the law. Kharge boldly stated that the Government of Karnataka would demonstrate the strength of the Constitution.

A video of Kharge’s address to state police officers, along with English subtitles, was shared by Srinivas BV, the National President of Indian Youth Congress. The Congress party, led by Siddaramaiah, had recently won the assembly elections in May, thereby ending the BJP’s hold on power in Karnataka.