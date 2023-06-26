Kerala Braces for Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms, and Lightning: Yellow Alert in 5 Districts

Kerala is expected to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning over the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for five districts, namely Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur.

According to the IMD, isolated areas in the state can expect heavy (7-11 cm) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. Additionally, the IMD has predicted the likelihood of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph until June 29.

As a precautionary measure, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the seas along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep until June 28.

The southwest monsoon rainfall in Kerala has recorded a 66 percent deficiency until June 24, primarily due to the delayed onset and the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy. However, meteorologists anticipate a revival of the monsoon towards the end of June.