Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the sex of their baby in the most rocking way

After sharing the news of their pregnancy in an exciting manner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker delighted fans with a cute gender reveal. The couple announced that they are expecting a baby boy.

Kourtney and Travis took to Instagram to reveal the sex of their baby. The video, which has garnered millions of views, features pregnant Kourtney sitting on her husband’s lap.

Barker asks, “Is our pyro guy ready?” to which Kourtney replies, “I don’t know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned….”

Barker then begins a drumroll, and the couple shares a sweet kiss as blue confetti explodes, indicating that they are having a baby boy.

The crowd erupts in cheers and applause as the couple shares a passionate kiss.

In the video, Kourtney is seen wearing a white bodysuit with black leggings, while Barker sports a white vest, black pants, and a beanie.

This will be the first child for Kourtney and Travis together. The Kardashian star surprised her husband with the news in the most adorable way during his concert in Los Angeles on June 16.

At the concert, she held up a large sign that read, “Travis, I’m Pregnant,” and Travis, upon seeing the sign, immediately jumped off the stage and passionately kissed his wife in front of the entire crowd.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker each have five children from previous relationships. Kourtney has three children with Scott Disick: Reign Aston (7), Mason Dash (12), and Penelope Scotland (10). Barker is the father of Alabama Luella (16) and Landon Asher (19).

The couple had a fairy-tale wedding in Portofino, Italy, last year, and they got legally married in California, USA.