Notorious Gangster Thillankeri Assaults Jailer, Relocated to High-Security Cell at Viyyur Prison

Infamous gangster Akash Thillankeri, the prime suspect in the Shuhaib murder case, launched an attack on an officer at Viyyur Central Prison in Thrissur. Assistant superintendent Rakul sustained head injuries and received medical treatment at Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur.

Thillankeri faces charges for a serious non-bailable offense and has been transferred from Viyyur jail to a specially designated high-security cell. Following the assault on Sunday afternoon, jail staff promptly took officer Rakul to the hospital.

Fortunately, the injury is not deemed critical, according to a source at the hospital. Reports indicate that Thillankeri used his own head to strike Rakul and subsequently pushed his head against the wall.

Sources within the prison state that Thillankeri became agitated when he discovered that the ceiling fan in his cell was not functioning. A heated argument ensued, during which Thillankeri issued threats of further actions if the fan wasn’t repaired immediately. It was in this tense situation that he assaulted Rakul, who happened to be nearby.

Thillankeri is the primary suspect in the murder case of Youth Congress Mattannur block secretary Shuhaib. He was arrested under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) in February of last year.