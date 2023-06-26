Two buses collide in Ganjam, Odisha, 10 people dead, several injured

In the Digapahandi area of Odisha’s Ganjam district, two buses collided, leaving at least 10 persons dead and six more injured. The MKCG Medical College and Hospital received the injured patients for medical attention. It is still unknown what caused the accident.

‘Two buses collided in which 10 people died. The injured were immediately admitted to MKCG Medical College for treatment. An investigation into the case is underway. We are trying to provide all possible help to the injured,’ according to news agency ANI, Dibya Jyoti Parida, DM Ganjam.

The two buses appear to have collided head-on in the accident, which happened around one in the morning, according to Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek.

‘The OSRTC bus was traveling from Rayagada to Bhubaneswar, while the private bus was returning from Berhampur. The private bus was carrying people from a wedding ceremony from Khandadeuli village in the district,’ said the police.

The Odisha government has announced that it will pay Rs 30,000 for each injured person’s medical bills.