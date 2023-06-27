12-hour super sale with up to 90% discount on 100 brands announced in Dubai

Dubai: The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announced a 12-hour sale. The super sale is announced as a part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

The sale offers discounts of up to 90%. The sale will happen from 10am to 10pm on June 29. More than 100 brands and outlets across a number of Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls are participating in the sale.

‘Shoppers can plan ahead and make the most out of (the 12-hour sale) … taking place within the stores at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem and City Center Al Shindagha,’ the DFRE said. Customers spending Dh300 and above can also enter into a draw to get the chance to win 1 Million SHARE points.

DSS is an annual festival that features concerts, raffles, and dining and shopping offers. It will take place from June 29 to September 3.