Army seeks assistance for Manipur: Women activists impeding routes, disrupting operations

The Army has accused women activists in Manipur of intentionally obstructing routes and interfering with security forces’ operations, hindering efforts to restore peace in the violence-stricken state.

The Army’s Spears Corps posted a video on Twitter showcasing such incidents, emphasizing the negative impact of such unwarranted interference on the timely response of security forces during critical situations. In response to these challenges, the Indian Army appealed to the entire population to support their endeavors in restoring peace, stating, “Help us to Help Manipur.”

The recent stand-off in Itham village, where the Army had to release 12 militants due to a confrontation with a mob led by women, further highlighted the sensitivity of using force against a large irate group. The ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has resulted in over 100 casualties.

The clashes began after a protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, with Meiteis constituting 53% of the population and residing mainly in the Imphal Valley, while Nagas and Kukis make up 40% and reside in the hill districts.