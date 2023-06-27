Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announces new campaign

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Big Ticket has announced new promotion offer for customers. It launched ‘buy 2 get 2 free’ promotion. This will run until June 30.

Anyone who purchases 2 raffle tickets from the Big Ticket website or its stores in the arrivals area of the Al Ain Airport or the Abu Dhabi International Airport will receive an additional 2 tickets to the July 3 draw for free. Customers who purchase tickets during this period enter the upcoming weekly e-draw and stand a chance to be one of 23 winners to walk away with Dh100,000 or Dh10,000.

7 other winners will walk away with guaranteed cash prizes, including Dh100,000 (second prize), Dh70,000 (third), Dh60,000 (fourth), Dh50,000 (fifth), 30,000 (sixth), and more. The Big Ticket live draw on July 3 will begin at 7:30 pm.