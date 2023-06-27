Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to host 2023 World Cup semis

In the latest update on the schedule of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, the venues for the two semi-finals appear to have been determined, with the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai being the top contenders. Initially, Chepauk Stadium in Chennai was also considered, but due to the likelihood of rain in November in that region, it lost its priority.

According to a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Wankhede Stadium and Eden Gardens are the likely venues for the World Cup semi-finals. Chennai was in the race initially but has fallen behind due to concerns about the November weather, which often brings rain.

Representatives from the twelve selected hosting associations gathered in Mumbai to discuss the details and finalize the venues before the official announcement of the World Cup schedule on June 27. The tournament is tentatively scheduled to begin on October 5.

If India qualifies for the home World Cup semi-finals, they are likely to play at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Interestingly, this is the same ground where the Indian team, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, won the 2011 World Cup Final against Sri Lanka, ending India’s 28-year wait to lift the trophy.

Similar to the format of the previous edition in England in 2019, this World Cup will feature ten teams, with eight already qualified, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, England, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The remaining two spots will be determined in the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

In the Round-Robin format, all ten teams will play against each other, and the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

As per the tentative schedule, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15, and their match against Australia will be held at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The tournament opener is expected to take place between defending champions England and former two-time runners-up New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Additionally, India is scheduled to embark on a full tour to the West Indies, starting on July 12, which includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The schedule and squads for the Tests and ODIs have already been announced.