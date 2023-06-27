Eid Al Adha 2023: Authority announces working hours of health centers

Doha: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) in Qatar has announced the working hours of its health centers during the Eid Al Adha holiday. During Eid Al Adha holidays, 20 out of 31 health centers will operate.

The 20 health centres listed below will provide family medicine and allied services during the Eid Al Adha holiday continuously from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM, while dental services will operate continuously from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM:

1. Al Wakra Health Center

2. Airport Health Center

3. Al Mashaf Health Center

4. Al Thumama Health Center

5. Rawdat Al Khail Health Center

6. Omar bin Al Khattab Health Center

7. Al Sadd Health Center

8. West Bay Health Center

9. Leabaib Health Center

10. Umm Slal Health Center

11. Gharrafat Al Rayyan Health Center

12. Madinat Khalifa Health Center

13. Abu Baker Al Siddiq Health Center

14. Al Rayyan Health Center

15. Mesaimeer Health Center

16. Muaither Health Center

17. Al Khor Health Center

18. Al Ruwais Health Center

19. Al Sheehaniya Health Center

20. Al Jumailiya Health Center will continue to operate during Eid Al Adha holiday with a 24-hour call system.

Also Read: World Table Tennis Contender Tournament: India’s Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee win doubles title

PHCC specified 11 health centers that will not operate during Eid Al Adha holiday, and these include:

1. Al Wajbah Health Center

2. Al Waab Health Center

3. Qatar University Health Center

4. Umm Ghuwailina Health Center

5. South Al Wakra Health Center

6. Al Daayen Health Center

7. Al Ghuwairiya Health Center

8. Al Kaaban Health Center

9. Abu Nakhla Health Center

10. Umm Al Seneem Health Center

11. Al Karaana Health Center

The specialized clinics will operate according to the appointments set for patients in advance in two shifts: a morning shift from 7:00 AM until 2:00 PM, and an evening shift from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM. The ophthalmology, the dermatology, and the ENT clinics will operate daily in Leabaib and Rawdat Al Khail health centers.

The premarital examination clinic will operate as follows:

1. Al Rayyan Health Center: on Tuesday, June 27th, in the morning shift only.

2. Leabaib Health Center: on Thursday, June 29th, in the morning shift only.

3. Al Mashaf Health Center: on Monday, July 3rd, in the evening shift only.

10 health centers that will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to provide urgent care services. These health centers include:

1. Al Sheehaniya Health Center

2. Abu Bakr Health Center

3. Muaither Health Center

4. Al Ruwais Health Center

5. Al Kaaban Health Center

6. Umm Slal Health Center

7. Gharrafat Al Rayyan Health Center

8. Rawdat Al Khail Health Center

9. Al Mashaf Health Center

10. Al Sadd Health Center