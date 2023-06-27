Eid Al Adha 2023: Authority in Qatar announces working hours

Doha: The Public Prosecution in Qatar has announced its working hours for the Eid Al Adha holidays. The Public Prosecution will be operating, from 6:00pm to 10:00pm from Tuesday 27 June to Monday 03 July. At Hamad Airport, services will be available to the public 24/7.

The self service kiosks of Public Prosecution are available in several locations. They are: Hamad International Airport’s Departure Hall (24/7), Court of First Instance (Al Sadd), Doha Festival Mall main entrance (Al Daayen), Al Khor Mall man entrance (Al Khor), Villaggio Mall gate no. 5 (Al Waab), Ezdan Mall gate no. 1 (Al Wakrah), Public Prosecution building (Public Service), Search and Follow-up Department office (Residence Affairs Prosecution), Ministry of Interior (Economic and Cyber Crimes Combating Department), Ministry of Interior (Rules Execution Department), Ministry of Interior (Capital Security Department), Ministry of Interior (Abu Samra port).