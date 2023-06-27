Eid Al Adha 2023: Free parking announced in this UAE emirate

Sharjah: Authorities in Sharjah have announced free parking during Eid Al Adha holidays. Sharjah Municipality announced that parking fees will exempted from Tuesday, June 27, until Friday, June 30. Fees apply on Saturday, July 1.

The exemption from parking fees does not apply to the 7-day paid parking zones, including Fridays and holidays, which can be identified by the blue parking information boards.

Public and private sector employees in the UAE will get a 4-day holiday to mark Eid Al Adha from Tuesday.