Eid Al Adha 2023: Free parking, no toll fees announced in UAE emirate

Abu Dhabi: There will be no parking fees and toll charges during the four days of Eid Al Adha holidays in Abu Dhabi from Tuesday. The Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced this.

MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge from Tuesday, June 27, 2023, until 7:59 am on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the Eid holiday. The Darb toll gate system will be free of charge starting from Tuesday. Toll gate fees will be reactivated after the Eid holiday on Saturday, July 1, during peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm).

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee ends higher against US dollar

The Customers’ Happiness Centres across the emirate will be closed during the holidays, and will resume regular working hours on Monday. Public buses will operate as per regular. Abu Dhabi Express and the Abu Dhabi Link bus services will operate from 6am to 11pm during Eid holidays.

Residents can visit www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app to view the service timings of buses, public transport services and ITC’s services. ITC services can be availed through ‘TAMM’ platform. Customers will also contact Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.