Eid Al Adha 2023: Ministry announces working hours

Doha: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Qatar announced the working hours in its service and security departments during Eid Al Adha holiday. Regular work will continue in its security departments and traffic investigation departments round the clock, 24/7.

The working hours in service departments (Passports, Traffic, Nationality and Travel Documents, and Criminal Evidence and Information-Fingerprint) will be from 8 am to 12 pm.

Earlier the Amiri Diwan in Qatar has announced the official holidays for Eid Al Adha. The holidays for employees working in the ministries, other government entities and public institutions will begin on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 and will end on Monday, July 3, 2023. Employees will resume work on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.