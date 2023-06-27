Expert panel formed to assess social impact report for Sabarimala airport.

The Kerala Government has formed a seven-member committee to analyze the Social Impact Assessment report on land acquisition for the Sabarimala Airport Project, with Dr. M V Biju Lal serving as Chairman. The committee will thoroughly study the report and present its recommendations to the Kottayam District Collector and subsequently to the State Government.

The assessment is being conducted by the Centre For Management Development in Thiruvananthapuram, including hearings in Erumely South and Manimala villages. The final report will incorporate the feedback received during these hearings.

The expert committee, which includes members such as Dr. Sibin Mathew and Dr. Biji Lakshmanan, will review the final report within two months and provide recommendations to the State Government. The proposed airport aims to cater to pilgrims visiting the Lord Ayyappa Temple and boost tourism, requiring the acquisition of 1,039.876 hectares of land.