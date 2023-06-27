Gulf based air carrier announces new flight service

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir has announced new flihht service. The airline will operate weekly flights to Fujairah, UAE. The flights will start on July 12, 2023. SalamAir will be operating four flights a week on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The new destinations through Fujairah Airport and Muscat International Airport include several major cities, namely:

Riyadh

Shiraz

Tehran

Trabzon

Bangkok

Phuket

Kuala Lumpur

Dhaka

Chittagong

Colombo

Jaipur

Karachi

Salalah

Muscat

Kathmandu

Lucknow

Sialkot

Trivandrum