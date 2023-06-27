Gulf based air carrier announces new flight service

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir has announced new flihht service. The airline will operate weekly flights to Fujairah, UAE. The flights will start on July 12, 2023. SalamAir will be operating four flights a week on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The new destinations through Fujairah Airport and Muscat International Airport include several major cities, namely:
Riyadh
Shiraz
Tehran
Trabzon
Bangkok
Phuket
Kuala Lumpur
Dhaka
Chittagong
Colombo
Jaipur
Karachi
Salalah
Muscat
Kathmandu
Lucknow
Sialkot
Trivandrum
