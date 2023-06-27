Opposition Leaders Condemn Police’s Handcuffing of MSF Activists

The recent handcuffing of two Muslim Students Union (MSF) activists, who were arrested following a protest against Education Minister V Sivankutty, has sparked widespread condemnation from Opposition leaders. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) strongly criticized the police, alleging that their actions violated a Supreme Court order on handcuffing arrested individuals. P.K. Kunhalikkutty, IUML National General Secretary, expressed outrage at the discrepancy in treatment, citing the allegedly preferential treatment received by recently arrested SFI workers.

The MSF workers were taken into custody in Koyilandy after their protest against Education Minister V Sivankutty regarding a seat shortage for plus one in Malabar. Among those arrested were T.T. Afreen, the MSF Kozhikode District Committee Convenor, and C. Faseef, the Koyilandy Assembly Constituency President. The students were subsequently brought for a medical examination while still in handcuffs.

“We will take legal action against the police if the government fails to address the involvement of the officers responsible for this incident. The MSF workers have not engaged in any form of violence. They peacefully protested, and there was no justification for handcuffing them,” stated P.K. Kunahlikkutty.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan criticized the police, suggesting their actions were directed by the AKG Centre. He added, “The police, who bend over backwards for SFI leaders, must cease their arrogance when dealing with opposition student union leaders.”

P.M.A. Salam, IUML State General Secretary, M.K. Muneer MLA, and Youth League State President P.K. Firos also expressed their protest against the incident.

MSF organized a protest march in Kozhikode on Monday, which ended in a police lathicharge. The federation plans to escalate their protest regarding the plus one seat shortage issue immediately after Bakrid.

P.K. Navas, MSF State President, criticized the police’s actions, stating, “There was no need for a medical examination of the arrested MSF leaders, as they were charged with bailable offenses. Yet, the police attempted to publicly humiliate them by using handcuffs. When we questioned this, the police cited it as part of the procedure since the murder of Dr. Vandana. How can the police behave in such a manner when there is no need for a medical check-up? We will intensify our protest against the police’s conduct without shifting our focus from the ongoing protest against the plus one seat shortage in Malabar,” Navas told Onmanorama.

IUML has expressed its dissatisfaction with the treatment of opposition leaders who were arrested for protesting against the government at various times over the past year. They strongly disagree with the government’s imprisonment of Youth League President P.K. Firos and other Youth League leaders involved in recent protests against the government.