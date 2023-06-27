Prashant Babu Scheduled for Vigilance Deposition Today

A.K. Prashant Babu, who lodged a complaint with the Vigilance regarding the conduct of Kerala Congress chief K. Sudhakaran, is set to provide his statement to the department on Tuesday.

Babu disclosed that he had raised concerns about widespread corruption following Sudhakaran’s appointment as the state forest minister, and he had alerted then Chief Minister A.K. Antony regarding the matter. Despite assurances from Antony, no action was taken. Babu severed all ties with Sudhakaran in 1994 and cited instances of corruption, such as the questionable waste-to-energy project worth Rs 174 crore during his tenure as a corporation councillor in Kannur.

Babu also alleged a scandal involving the acquisition of Rajas School, asserting that Sudhakaran received money from multiple individuals. The bid by the K. Karunakaran Memorial Charitable Trust to take over Chirakkal Rajas Higher Secondary School and Raja Upper Primary School in 2013, which was tied to the alleged disappearance of Rs 40 lakh, serves as an example of these claims.