In a televised address to the nation on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to the Russian people for their patriotism during the mercenary revolt.

Once again, Putin appealed to all citizens and thanked them for their endurance, solidarity, and patriotism. He stated that the civil solidarity demonstrated by the people showed that any attempts to blackmail or create internal turmoil were destined to fail. He emphasized the strong unity across society, executive and legislative branches, public organizations, religious denominations, and leading political parties, stating that the entire Russian society supported the constitutional order.

Putin asserted that an armed rebellion would have been suppressed regardless. The organizers of the rebellion, despite their inadequacy, understood that their criminal acts aimed to split and weaken the country, which was currently facing significant external threats and unprecedented pressure. He condemned Russia’s enemies, referring to Ukraine and Western countries, for wanting Russian soldiers to kill each other.

Regarding the organizers of the rebellion, Putin accused them of betraying their country and their people, leading those who were lured into the crime towards death and fratricide. He claimed that the desired outcome for Russia’s enemies, including neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western supporters, was to see Russian soldiers killing each other.

Putin expressed gratitude to the Wagner mercenary fighters and commanders who chose to stand down and avoid bloodshed. He acknowledged that the majority of these fighters and commanders were Russian patriots, devoted to their people and state. He recognized their courage on the battlefield, particularly in the Donbas and Novorossiya, and stated that they were used in a dark manner against their fellow soldiers with whom they had fought together for the sake of the country’s future. He emphasized that steps were taken from the beginning to prevent excessive bloodshed.

Furthermore, Putin assured the Wagner fighters and commanders that he would fulfill his promise to allow them to relocate to Belarus if they desired, or they could sign a contract with the Ministry of Defence or return to their families. He thanked those who made the right decision to avoid fratricidal conflict and stop at the last line. He offered them the opportunity to continue serving Russia through a contract with the Ministry of Defence or other law enforcement agencies or to return to their families and friends. He assured those who wanted to go to Belarus that his promise would be fulfilled.