Semolina fingers: Classic Indian Snacks To Pair With Your Evening Tea

Ingredients:

– 1 cup semolina flour

– 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

– 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

– 1/2 cup powdered sugar

– 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

– A pinch of salt

– Sliced almonds or pistachios for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter and powdered sugar until light and fluffy.

3. Add the vanilla extract and a pinch of salt to the butter-sugar mixture and mix well.

4. Gradually add the semolina flour and all-purpose flour to the mixture, mixing until well combined. The dough should come together and be slightly crumbly.

5. Take a small portion of the dough and roll it between your hands to form a finger-like shape, about 2-3 inches long. Place the shaped dough on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat this process with the remaining dough, spacing the fingers a little apart on the baking sheet.

6. If desired, gently press a sliced almond or pistachio on top of each finger for garnish.

7. Bake the semolina fingers in the preheated oven for about 15-20 minutes, or until they turn golden brown around the edges.

8. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the semolina fingers cool on a wire rack. They will firm up as they cool.

9. Once completely cooled, you can store the semolina fingers in an airtight container for several days.

Enjoy your homemade semolina fingers as a delicious sweet treat!

Note: This recipe is a basic guideline, and you can customize it by adding flavors such as cardamom or orange zest, or even experimenting with different nuts and dried fruits to suit your taste preferences.